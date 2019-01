In December 2014, Indian national, Dewani, was acquitted by the Cape High Court of orchestrating the murder of his wife, Anni Dewani, on their honeymoon in the Cape in 2010. Dewani who at the time was a resident in the United Kingdom was extradited to South Africa to face prosecution. A court in the UK ruled that the National Prosecuting Authority had proved that Dewani had a case to answer in South Africa.

Shrien Dewani (sporting a black jacket) seen leaving the court in the United Kingdom.