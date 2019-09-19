An armed robbery at a jewellery store in the Phoenix Plaza saw shoppers and employees scurry for cover when gunfire erupted inside the mall, a short while ago.

KZN VIP are at the scene of the robbery

A nearby store was also shot at during the gunbattle

The armed gang opened fire at the jewellery store and allegedly fled with cash and jewellery

The suspects’ vehicle was found abandoned at the Bhambayi Informal Settlement

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) boss, Prem Balram, said, “Five AK47 wielding gunmen opened fire inside the Phoenix Plaza in Phoenix during an armed robbery at Damjee Jewellers, a short while ago.

Jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Reaction Officers arrived on scene at approximately 09:38 and found SAPS in attendance. A clothing store was damaged during the shooting.”

“The suspects fled in a black Mercedes Benz which was later recovered in Bambhayi Informal settlement by law enforcement.

Reaction Officers and Police are currently searching for the heavily armed suspects,” Balram added.

KZN VIP’s Gareth Naidoo, said, “The gang of robbers fled the scene and a high speed chase ensued. KZN VIP members have joined police in pursuit of the suspects whilst KZN VIP response are also assisting at the mall.”

All authorities have responded to the scene which is still active.