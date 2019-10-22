The Shallcross Youth Movement (SHAYOMO) has joined forces with the office of the ward councillor, in order to tackle unemployment in the area.

Vedan addresses youth at a SHAYOMO meeting

Ward 71 ANC Councillor Previn Vedan said: “A constant request that is made to us at our offices, and especially by youth, is for access to jobs. We have therefore undertaken three programs, in which to address this issue.”

After holding a focus group with both young and old, unemployed people, Vedan said they found that these persons were battling to create their Curriculum Vitas (CV’s), and launched initiative that will help combat the situation.

“They were unsure of the contents to include and manners of writing same. We have therefore created a universally acceptable basic CV template that is available from our Ward 71 offices free of charge,” he said.

Offering assistance with creating a CV, is one of the programmes launched, while the other involves the Shayomo, which has created a WhatsApp group called ‘SHAYOMO ALERTS,” The group assists in filtering out hoax jobs alert, bringing genuine offers directly to the community.

Third initiative will be the Ward 71 office creating a database of unemployed people and actively engaging with businesses, so that when vacancies are available.

“Businesses will be able to uplift CV’s from the Ward 71 offices. Residents are encouraged to leave copies of their CV’s at the office,” Vedan said.

Unemployed residents that would like to join the group are encouraged to leave their WhatsApp contact numbers at the Ward 71 offices. For more information contact Councillor Vedan’s Office on 031 311 2568.