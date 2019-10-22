Vedan with President Ramaphosa at the launch

Ineffective councillors who are failing to deliver on their mandate have been put on notice by South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Our people are tired, they now want action. This model is about action and nothing else. Those who are not prepared to act and implement, they must step aside and let those who want to do the work get on with it,” Ramaphosa said.

The president made the bold statement while addressing ministers, councillors, mayors and other relevant stakeholders, who were attending the launch of the District Development Model in the eThekwini Metro, at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, on 17 October. Among those in attendance was Ward 71 councillor, Previn Vedan, who has been in the firing line recently from his constituency, alleging poor service delivery. Vedan said the programme launched by Ramaphosa will improve service delivery.

He said: “The model aims to accelerate, align and integrate service delivery under a single development plan per district or metro that is developed jointly by the national, provincial and local government as well as business, labour and community in each district. Our President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for action through implementation in the government, saying civil servants and politicians who do not fall in line will be removed from office.”

Chatsworth recently has seen a number of protests due to poor service delivery. Residents have been complaining about overflowing raw sewage, illegal dumping, lack of housing

and burst pipes, among other things, to no avail. A firm Ramaphosa said the model

would ensure that all spheres of the government and society worked together, and said those who would not perform and refused to step down from office would be removed.

“If you don’t step aside, you will be removed, I say that because it is the only way we will move as government. We will be monitoring everyone according to a plan.We are really going to work. Where we need development, this will help us work together better. It is going to be a fully integrated way of working,” he said.

He added he intended taking the plan to all 52 districts in the country and all metros.