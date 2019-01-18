Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi led a Sex Workers Dialogue jointly organised with the South African National Aids Council on Thursday, 10 January in Berea. The dialogue, which was attended by about 80 sex workers, addressed heightened calls for the decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa.







KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Minister of Health, Aron Motsoaledi, Sisonke and sex work experts comprised the panel of speakers.

Minister of Health, Aron Motsoaledi said that stats from around the country revealed that out of 68 000 sex workers 8000 were HIV positive. “Our studies have found that HIV in sex workers country wide is ranging from is 40 % prevalence rate in Cape Town to 54% in Durban and 72 % in Johannesburg. The figures are very high and it shows that something needs to be done. We also found that those that test negative for profalaxis are refusing treatment and those that test positive are not taking ARVs,” said Motsoledi.

Speaking to the gathering of sex workers, Motsoledi said social acceptance of sex work would take time. “Years ago a person could not stand up and say they had TB-they were even being killed. It will be the same with you. It

will take time for socialisation to take place and for people to accept you,” said Motsoledi.

Jan Thathiah, Prohject manager of key population at Life Line said, “It was a good initiative from the government, as Ramaphosa said we must connect with people on the ground, but I wish there was more interaction with sex workers so that they could express their issues- it was a lost opportunity, because there wasn’t sufficient time.”

Speaking to Tabloid Newspapers, sex worker, Mandise Ngcobo (not her real name) said she had been working on the streets for 13 years. “We want sex work to be legal because rape is a very big problem. We support children and are breadwinners in our homes. At some point society needs to realise that it is a form of income for many women and it must be recognised as work. We know we won’t get respect from people anytime soon, but they must realise that sex work has been around for a long time,” said Ngcobo.

Ex-sex worker, Qhawekazi Gogo (not her real name) said that while she supported the decriminalisation of sex work, she wanted to see government do more to offer alternatives to women on the street. “There is a lot that is happening on the street and its not good. Women working on the street sometimes loose their children. I need to know what the government is going to do help them, maybe to give training or skills development. These women are going to the street out of desperation to help their families and support their children but on the street they are exposed to crime and drugs and these women cant survive, it’s not safe,” said Gogo.



Gogo said that she became a sex worker when she was rejected by her family and forced to fend for herself as a young teen. “I was a victim many times. I cannot even tell you the number of times I was a victim of rape. Maybe it was for the stigma of being a sex worker. I was badly beaten, if you saw my body, you would be shocked by the way they were hitting me. By the time I was 16, I had a lot of anger and pain inside me. And, between the age of 17 to 29 I had five children, all with different fathers. I was taking drugs and it was so difficult, but I made sure I provided food for my children and took them to school,” she said.



“My testimony is terrible- thank God I got another chance, but it is very painful to see these young girls of 14 standing in the street. I think that in three years they will be dead. The government should open a rehab to help sex workers to try to recover. While I support decriminalisation of sex work, I am worried because the women on the street are dying. If the government just legalises sex work, they are not taking the women out of their situation- these women are living like slaves on the street,” she added.

Minister Motsoledi urged sex workers to report rape and abuse using the toll free line for HIV TB help: 0800012322