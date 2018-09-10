An Isipingo SAPS detective’s dedication to his job led to the arrest of a Malukazi house robber who was recently convicted to seven years imprisonment on charges of house robbery and assault GBH.

D/Cst Cikwayo is lauded for his sterling detective work

Isipingo SAPS communications officer, Cpt David Ragavan, said, “On Monday, 7 September 2017, at about 2am, the complainant awoke in her Malukazi home when she heard a noise. She saw a man standing beside her. He grabbed three cellphones that were charging and cash and tried to flee. The complainant screamed and grabbed the suspect. He then pulled out a knife and stabbed the complainant on the left hand. Whilst fleeing the suspect left behind one of his shoes (takkies).

“The complainant was taken to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and received 20 stitches on her hand. A case of House Robbery and Assault GBH was being investigated by D/Cst Cikwayo at Isipingo.

On Thursday, 21 September 2017, at about 10pm, D/Cst Teenage Cikwayo was working ‘Suspect Raid’ and during the tour of his duties arrested the suspect in Malukazi. He was charged accordingly.

“The suspect, 24-year-old Philani Vuyisile Mnyandu from Malukazi appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court, recently, and was found guilty of House Robbery and Assault GBH and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment,” Cpt Ragavan said.

“The station management commends D/Cst Teenage Cikwayo for his dedication and investigative skills in arresting and bringing the suspects before court and ensuring that they remain behind bars keeping our community safe,” added Cpt Ragavan.

“The Isipingo CPF compliments the detective on his good work. It just goes to show that we have very dedicated members in our police service who are willing to go the extra mile to keep our community safe,” said Isipingo CPF PRO, Junaid Iqbal.