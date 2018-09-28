Seven business robbery suspects were nabbed after goods from a business site was loaded on to an unauthorised truck in Maydon Wharf on Sunday afternoon.

Over 100 bags of sugar and a 50kg bag of rice was packed by the suspects in to the truck. A case of business robbery is being investigated by Maydon Wharf SAPS. Police spokesperson, Cpt Nqobile Gwala said, “It is alleged on 24 September 2018, at 6pm, three unknown suspects entered the business premises at Maydon Road, with a truck. The suspects loaded 120 bags of sugar and another 50kg bag of rice. The security guards responded and police officers were immediately contacted. Four suspects including the employee were arrested. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court.”

According to Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, Blue Security armed response officers swooped on the scene of a business robbery and arrested four suspects who were driving what is believed to be a stolen truck. Sometime later, after questioning the suspects, the police returned to arrest three security guards who were taken in for questioning regarding the incident. “One of the several security guards working on site pressed a panic alarm when he realised that a truck with no authorisation to collect cargo from the property had arrived and suspects had started loading the truck with goods,” Mathios said.

“Our officers arrived swiftly at the scene and managed to arrest all four suspects, including the driver of the truck.

“The suspects were handed over to the Maydon Wharf SAPS. Once the police had questioned the suspects, police officers returned to the scene with one of our armed response officers and arrested three security guards on site in connection with the incident,” Mathios said.