Ward 51 Councillor Maggie Johnson welcomed the road works, a newly erected street sign and other service delivery taking place in the ward.

According to Cllr Johnson, service delivery in Ward 51 has improved over the last few months. “26 roads have been prepared by the contractor and will be slurried before the start of the festive period. A contractor is currently busy on Fullpalm Street sorting out the issue of subsidence in preparation for Aqua Transport and Plant Hire for rehabilitation. This road has been badly damaged by the trucks continuously carrying rubble to Jampalm.



Five roads – Clearpark, Modelpark, Grovepark and Penside have been identified by the Roads System Management for rehabilitation by the mid December,”said Johnson.



She said residents of Woodlen Close, a road off Lenham Drive were happy to see the street sign board erected after waiting 10 long years for their road to be named. “Another road in Brookdale is also in the process of being named after years.



A request for the replacement of the old sign boards in various parts of the ward has also been made,” said Cllr Johnson. She further welcomed the Parks Department which has been working over the weekends to prune and fell trees in Ward 51.