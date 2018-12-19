The much anticipated senior citizen’s year-end function hosted by eThekwini Municipality has been set for 24 December at St Johns Anglican Church at 9am. Ward 33 Councillor, Mmabatho Tembe confirmed the date on Friday. The function was expected to be in early December but there were delays, according to Cllr Tembe.

Prior to the latest confirmations, Tembe had previously posted an update on Facebook informing the senior citizens in her ward that the issue was with issuing of tenders. “The city stated that the tenders were only awarded on 10 December and according to regulations, there is a 14 day mandatory objection period in which unsuccessful tenderers have an opportunity to object against the awarding of the tenders.”

Tembe was referring to tenders of service providers for the senior citizen functions which were delayed resulting in the late date.”The city has messed up this opportunity for the senior citizens of eThekwini and it is very unfortunate,”she said. She added that councillors were not involved in the planning of these parties, it is done by the mayors office.

“The tickets will be distributed end of the week, I will provide more feedback closer to the time,”she said. Tembe informed the seniors about a few gravel potholes near Berea which she said she reported for urgent attention and a job card has been made for the one on Hunt Road outside Spar. “Hopefully all will be seen to before Christmas,” she said.

The Democratic Alliance’s Chief whip, Thabani Mthetwa also had

a lot to say expressing his disappointment on the late processing of tendering. “The DA in eThekwini is deeply disturbed by the uncaring attitude of the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality towards senior citizens. The annual senior citizens’ functions for 2018 are in disarray. Councillors have not been properly informed as to when and how these events will take place in their wards. Attempts by the DA to write to the municipal manager to obtain answers has proven to be fruitless.”

Mthethwa said this after the municipality has allegedly failed to update councillors on when tickets will be given out for the event and the dates of the event. “During these events, each ward in eThekwini is allocated 600 tickets. These tickets allow each senior citizen to attend a ward function that includes entertainment and refreshments.

“Since Mayor Zandile Gumede’s office took over these events, they have become disorganised and bias towards the ANC wards. The incompetence shown by the mayor’s office to organise this annual event is a reflection of many failures of the governing party in the Metro. This uncaring culture is what best describes the ANC. The DA is committed to a country where the most vulnerable and elderly are prioritised and protected.”

The municipality was contacted for comment, however, no comment was received at the time of press.