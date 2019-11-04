Management at Umhloti Primary School in Verulam is in hot water, after videos showed school boys, not in full school uniform, performing push-ups, watched by police officers, at the school.





The videos showing the four officers, one holding a stick, have been doing the rounds since Thursday. The exercises were conducted, not on the school grounds, but in the corridor. In one video, three pupils had their shoes against the wall while doing push-ups. The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department told Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid it is shocked by the videos.

Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for the Provincial Education Department, said it is wrong for the school management to ask police officers to punish pupils, because the pupils were not dressed in full school uniform. “Corporal punishment is not allowed at our schools. The department views the videos in a serious light and will be conducting a thorough investigation,” said Mthethwa.

According to parents who spoke to Tongaat and Verulam Tabloid, the incident took place last Thursday, after the principal and the pupils exchanged words because the pupils were not in full uniform. The parents said, they want the principal to be removed and for action to be taken against the police officers. Ncediswa Chenge, whose 13-year-old son was among those who did push-ups, said her child got into an argument with the principal because he did not wear his school blazer. Chenge, a member of the School Governing Body, alleged that her son had informed her that the principal had called him a monkey and a moron.

When asked, why her son did not wear his blazer, she said it was wet, following last Wednesday’s rain. She added that at the weekend, she lodged a case of assault against a policeman, after her son was allegedly slapped at the school. Ntombifuthi Mpontshane, chairperson of the School Governing Body (SGB), whose son was also told to do push-ups, also called for the removal of the principal.

Mpontshane said: “It is time for the principal to be removed from the school. I am glad such evidence has surfaced. We have been urging authorities to remove this principal, but to date nothing.” Henry Kisten, spokesperson for the Verulam SAPS, confirmed that a case of assault had been opened by a pupil against a policeman.







Last month, parents closed the school gates and demanded the removal of the principal. Officials from the Department of Education had to intervene. The principal is accused of discriminating against black pupils and calling them monkeys.

Parents are claiming, that the principal is misusing the school funds, and had been using illegal corporal punishment on the pupils.