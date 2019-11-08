In spite of a dull and overcast day, the weather did not deter exuberant fans from spilling out onto the streets of Durban to watch the Springboks parade, with their prized possession – the world cup rugby trophy, on Friday, 8 November.





Durban fans celebrate with Springboks on world cup victory

As the cavalcade carrying the national team , proceeded through the Durban streets, fans from all walks of life came out to cheer their heroes on. Fans showed up in their numbers – workers left their job sites, youth and schoolchildren were brought by buses and taxis and stay at home mums and the aged all took time out to show their love for the Springboks. The Springboks beat the English in Japan on Saturday in a 32-12 victory.

The victory parade in the coastal city of Durban started from the uMhlanga CBD and made its way through Kwa Mashu , and then onto city hall in town as fans thronged the streets. The parade ended at Moses Mabhida stadium where Durban mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, and Premier Sihle Zikalala addressed the media and guests.

The Springboks victory parade continues its lap to East London and Port Elizabeth and ends in Cape Town.