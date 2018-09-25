Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre invites the public to join the fight against the scourge of human trafficking. Their fifth Anti-Human Trafficking 5/10km Awareness Walk will start at the Green Hub at Blue Lagoon on Saturday, 6 October, at 8.30 am.

Walkers are encouraged to wear red and black to show support for the cause. Funds raised will go towards the crisis centre and for other projects.

The guest of honour will be Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer. Other invited guests are Grizelda Grootboom, human trafficking survivor, activist and author, Bryce Moon Bafana Bafana legend, Carvin H Goldstone, Dave Guselli, Suvina Mahadaw, Delron Burkley, Danny Guselli and Tammy Taylor Mrs SA finalist Natisha Makka.

Gloria de Gee, a co-founder of the centre, said despite a growing number of cases being reported to the police, human trafficking remains under reported because people are mainly scared to report it.

There will be plenty of entertainment. Children can look forward to face painting, a jumping castle and etc. Entry fee for the walk is R70 for the 5km and R100 for 10km. Children under 12 are free. For more information contact Thami Ntimbane on on

031 824 7951.