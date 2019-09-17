It was a day of jubilation as thousands of women of all ethnicities wore their traditional sari to say “no more to gender-based violence” at Durban North Beach on 15 September.

The event which has grown in popularity through the years, saw more than 3000 women grace the 10th annual Durban Beach Sari Stroll. Event organiser, Kamlesh Gounden, said that the event was aimed at promoting social cohesion among women and attracted thousands of women across a spectrum of diversity.







Kammy with eThekwini Head of Parks, Thembinkosi Ngcobo and Jabu Sithole

Gounden said: “The purpose of this event, which has become one of the largest gatherings in Durban, is to celebrate the beauty of the sari which has remained unchanged in its appeal and grace over the centuries, whilst portraying the sense of confidence, poise, elegance and pride that a woman possesses when wearing the garment.”

According to history, the sari, which in Sanskrit translates as “strip of cloth”, was traditionally worn by women in India since 2800BC.

It consists of six to eight metres of material, often brightly coloured and patterned with intricate design. She added that women had an opportunity to access basic primary health screening, like finger-prick glucose testing and blood pressure checks from Lancet Laboratories.