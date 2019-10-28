The continued search for a young Newcastle man who went missing on 6 September came to an end on 21 October after his body which had lain in the Ladysmith mortuary for more than a month was positively identified.

Amkelani Nhlanhla Thwala, 21, was a student at the University of the Free State (UFS) studying through the university’s south campus based at the Kwetlisong Centre in Phuthadjitjhaba. On the day of his disappearance he was hitchhiking from QwaQwa to Newcastle.

News broke when the executive management of the university issued a statement. “Management was informed by the South African Police Service that Amkelani Nhlanhla Thwala has passed away. This comes after the management of the Qwaqwa Campus, the SAPS, and a private investigator relentlessly searched for Thwala after being reported missing.

“The university’s executive management expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends for their sad loss and wishes them strength during this difficult time, especially because of the time it took to establish his whereabouts,” said the university.

According to Phuthadjitjhaba SAPS corporate communications’ Warrant Officer Mophiring, Thwala was involved in a car accident near the Bergville toll on the day he went missing.

Speaking to The Newcastle Express, he said that after Thwala was knocked down, the driver of the vehicle stopped and reported the incident to police. “He then tried to flag down other vehicles but most did not stop. As a result, Amkelani was run over multiple times resulting in him becoming disfigured.”

Thwala’s body was taken to the Ladysmith Morgue as a John Doe while investigators worked on identifying him. Meanwhile, his family became frantic with worry when he did not return home. He was reported missing and a separate investigation began to try and find the missing student. Weeks went by and investigations into both cases continued.

“A bank card was found at the scene of the accident, broken in two pieces. The investigating officer put the card back together and then contacted the bank to try and get information on the card holder. He later confirmed that the card belonged to Thwala. This was when the two investigations tied together,” said Mophiring.

Condolences poured in for Amkelani’s family who are finally able to come to terms with the tragedy. A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.