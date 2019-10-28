In an effort to boost investment and to create jobs in South Africa, last week saw South Africa’s first smartphone plant opening in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was an historic occasion as the Mara Phones plant was officially launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone, on 17 October. “It is not just an assembly plant but a manufacturing plant, ” said Ramaphosa.







President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Mara Phones plant launch at Dube Trade Port

At the South African Investment Forum, last October, Ashish Thakkar, 38, CEO and founder of Rwandan-based Mara Group promised to make a R1.5 billion investment in SA and also promised to build a smartphone manufacturing plant. In less than 12 months, Mara Phones has delivered on its promise.

Thakkar said: “Today is history in the making. We Africans dare to dream and we make our dreams come true. A dream for Africa and a dream for Mara has come true.

“The challenge with cellphones is that there are high quality and not affordable and the ones that are affordable are not high quality. Today Mara Phones has changed that. Mara Phone is an African venture and its phones are high quality and affordable.

“Korea has Samsung, China has Huawei and Xiaomi, USA has Apple and now Africa and South Africa has Mara. This is high-tech manufacturing in Africa, by Africans for Africa and the rest of the world right here in South Africa. It is time we use our own,” said Thakkar.







The Mara Phones factory was officially opened in Rwanda a week ago. Thakkar promised a Mara Foundation Trust will contribute towards projects to benefit youth, women empowerment and job creation in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa said that the launch of the Mara Phones plant will instil confidence in other investors. “South Africans can be skeptical and negative about the good that is happening in our country. Today we are reaping the fruits of what was promised in the investment summit,” he said.

“SA’s overall ranking at the World Wconomic Forums Global Competitiveness Index has improved from 67 in 2018 to 60 in 2019 out of a 141 nations. It is something to be celebrated. Be ambitious and dream. We are working in partnership with businesses, labour and civil society to unlock growth, create jobs and build an inclusive economy,” said Ramaposa.

The Mara Phone’s plant currently employs 200 skilled employees who were previously unemployed, of which 66 percent are women and 94 percent are youth.

The state-of-the-art, world class plant will manufacture two models of smartphones in phase one – the Mara X and Mara Z. The smartphones are affordable with a long lasting battery, immense storage and a two-year Android version update delivered through a partnership with Google’s Android One programme.

Ramaphosa said: “Government plans to be within the top 50 cohort of countries featured in the world banks ease of doing business index. Though our work to achieve that ranking is nascent , we expect to see improvements in the next three years.”

There has been an increase in investment from overseas. In 2018, inward direct investment increased from only R26.8 billion in 2017 to R70.7 billion in 2018. The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index indicates South Africa’s overall ranking improved from 67 in 2018 to 60 out 141 nations in 2019.

“The plant is technologically advanced and the phone is of high quality and it is ‘Made in South Africa’.







“As part of the buy local campaign driven by Proudly South African, we urge all individuals and companies to support and promote this local brand,” said Ramaphosa.