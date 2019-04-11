“I will run until I die, running is my life. All I want is to become better, race after race,” says Micheal Ndlovu (52) of Mandeni who has recently been offered an opportunity to run the London marathon in the United Kindom on 28 April.

Ndlovu is running fast towards the opportunity of a lifetime. His dreams will come true when he boards a plane for the first time. His dream and ambition to run an international marathon was made possible by his employer, Urban Lime Properties on Florida Road where he works as a groundsman. Running the London Marathon is extremely competitive.





A record 386,050 runners applied for just 38,000 highly sought after spots this year. All competitors are either world-class professional runners or are backed by a charity, for which they raise funds. Ndlovu

is proud to be appropriately running for Fields in Trust, a British charity dedicated to preserving green areas for public use, something that both Ndlovu and Urban Lime feel strongly about.

Ndlovu has an impressive track record, competing in the local Comrades Marathon for the last 20 years and in 2017 placed

top in his age 50+ category with a personal best time of 06:49:41. He also represents KwaZulu-Natal in long distance running, but runs regardless of reward or recognition. He runs as a beacon of hope for Durban and South Africa, proving that if you are dedicated enough, dreams really do come true. Beyond the challenge of training for

the gruelling 26.2-mile marathon, Michael will also raise funds for Fields in Trust, through his GoFundMe online page. Donations from the local and international community will be matched, Rand for Rand and Pound for Pound by his sponsors Urban Lime. Jonny Friedman, CEO of Urban Lime said, “Ndlovu runs at least 20km to and from work each and every day, his passion for running is an inspiration to us all. Urban

Lime is very proud to have him represent Durban and South Africa in one of the most elite marathons in the world.”

To donate and support towards Michael’s trip, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MichaelNdlovu.