Residents are advised to avoid Road 320 and Road 302 in Westcliff as the road has sunk after heavy rains.

Ward 70 Councillor Tony Govender said: “This is the height of incompetency. A city with a R45 billion current year financial budget has no rush to repair the road after a burst pipe has been fixed. Heads must roll as this loose sand caused an almost fatal accident where a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a home. I have been advised that all of these residents are going to sue the city for damages as a result of their incompetence.”

Resident Bala Pillay said: “This causes a great inconvenience and danger on our road, The sand form the road breakage is also getting into yards. The conditions are terrible.”

The eThekwini Municipality had yet to respond.