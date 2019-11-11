Residents are advised to avoid Road 320 and Road 302 in Westcliff as the road has sunk after heavy rains.

Ward 70 Councillor Tony Govender said: “This is the height of incompetency. A city with a R45 billion current year financial budget has no rush to repair the road after a burst pipe has been fixed. Heads must roll as this loose sand caused an almost fatal accident where a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a home. I have been advised that all of these residents are going to sue the city for damages as a result of their incompetence.”

Resident Bala Pillay said: “This causes a great inconvenience and danger on our road, The sand form the road breakage is also getting into yards. The conditions are terrible.”

The eThekwini Municipality had yet to respond.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR