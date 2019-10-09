The Sunflower Fund, in association with BMW Supertech Motorrad Pinetown, and in conjunction with Durban Bikers Unite Federation, are inviting all bikers and outdoor enthusiasts to join in their Ride4Hope campaign.

The event will be held in three cities-Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. It is specifically related to the organisation’s biggest national campaign “Sunflower Day”, which is celebrated on the third Friday of September annually.



The ride will take place on Sunday, 27 October at 9.30am from the NPN Auto Centre (Shell Garage) at the corner of St. Johns Avenue in Pinetown to the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market.



Registration will be on the day between 8.00am and 09.15am. A donation of R80 per person will include a 2019 Sunflower Fund TOPE. In addition, the first 150 bikers to register will receive a commemorative cloth badge as well as a complimentary coffee. Food and drinks will be on sale after the ride and an exciting raffle and loads of prize giveaways will form part of the prize giving. Funds raised from the mass ride will enable The Sunflower Fund to create awareness and education about blood stem cell donation, recruit more blood stem cell donors, grow the patient support fund and maintain a registry of committed donors. This in turn means greater hope of cure for patients who are diagnosed with life-threatening blood diseases and who are in need of a blood stem cell transplant from a matching unrelated donor.



For more information on the ride and prize sponsorships, contact Allison Ekstrand from The Sunflower Fund on 031 266 1148 or Michael Patterson from the Durban Bikers Unite Federation on 084 625 7152.