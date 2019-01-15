A sinkhole which dug up two weeks ago on Rick Turner Road, Glenwood, outside the takeaways by Howard College on the way to Spine Road remains unattended to and is of great concern to residents.

The sinkhole is estimated to be five meters deep and could allegedly fit a private car.

A sinkhole is caused by the dissolving of a surface, when water forms underneath the soil and the surface collapses and creates a hole.

Since the hole appeared, residents have been sending out warning messages on social media and various community whatsapp groups for motorists driving along the road to be vigilant as it could cause major damage to their cars.

Micky Seibert, a resident in the area said he was one of the first people to see the hole and said it was fortunate that no car has fallen into it.

Siebert said, “According to my knowledge, the hole has been reported to the municipality, however, nothing has been done in the past two weeks.”

Siebert said since Rick Turner Road is a double lane road, the one side of the road has been divided, to allow a two way flow of traffic in the road.

“Cones have been placed around the hole for motorists to avoid it. I also believe that the hold up in repairs could be that many municipal departments need to be involved before repairs are done,” said Siebert.

Ward Councillor for the area, Cllr Mkhipheni Ngiba confirmed that a report has been made to the municipality. “Yes, we have reported to the municipality and are awaiting engineers to come and inspect the damage, to determine whether the problem is wide spread before repairs are done.”

Ngiba said last week a group of engineers were on site and are expected to go back for a second inspection.”The time frame for the repairs was not given by the municipality, however, it might take time as it requires a lot of work.”

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Musawakhe Mayisela said, “eThekwini Municipality is aware of the sinkhole. An investigation has revealed that the cause of the sinkhole is a collapsed storm water line.

“The city is currently following the procurement process to appoint a contractor. We expect to have a contractor on site by 14 January 2019. Contract duration is expected to be approximately two weeks.”

Motorists have been warned to be extra cautious when driving on the road especially now that businesses and schools have re-opened this week.

The councillor has confirmed that he will update the community as soon as more information is available