Newcastle residents can breathe a collective sigh of relief after the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled in favor of the Newcastle Municipality, granting the government organ an interim interdict against Eskom-preventing them from cutting power to the town.

However, the court laid out conditions that the municipality would have to abide by, one of which is that they would have to make monthly payments of R30 million to Eskom by the middle of each month.

62-year-old Judge Sidwell Bongani Mngadi who presided over the matter on behalf of Judge Piet Bezuidenhout stated that Eskom was well within their rights to disrupt power to Newcastle due to non-payment however he added that the repercussions would be damaging to the entire town and it’s economy.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka welcomed today’s judgement.

“Today’s judgement is a welcome relief to the residents and businesses of Newcastle as well as Cogta which had joined the municipality’s bid to prevent the electricity switch-off. At the same time, the judgement does not exempt Newcastle from settling its debt with Eskom which is also good news for the power utility” said Hlomuka.

Cogta had actively supported the efforts of Newcastle municipality to force Eskom to accept its payment plan rather than pull the plug on all consumers and businesses within its jurisdiction. The payment plan had been drafted with Cogta’s assistance and was deemed affordable by the department given the municipality’s financial obligations.

“It was absolutely crucial that the power supply to Newcastle should remain uninterrupted as the opposite would have been devastating for the local economy and prospects for future investment. We also believe that the judgement which forces Newcastle to pay up is good for the municipality because it imposes a degree of financial responsibility,” said Hlomuka.

The judgement was also welcomed by the Newcastle Growth Coalition who congratulated the municipality on the outcome of todays ruling.

The coalition urged residents to keep up with payments.