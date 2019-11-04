

Police search both crime scenes for evidence

The residents of Zwelisha Village, between Verulam and Phoenix, were left reeling in shock and dismay following a double murder that took place in the area on Sunday.

Sizakele Mkhungo, a resident, said she was shocked by the murders that happened in broad daylight. “Many residents were left traumatised by the incidents and I believe that justice will be served. We cannot afford to have people killed in our neighbourhood as this is not good for our children,” said Mkhungo, a mother of two.







According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident occurred around 9am. He said: “On Sunday, the Rusa operations center received a call of a double murder in Zwelisha. Upon arrival, the Verulam SAPS were on the scene and in the process of their investigation.” Balram said the first body of a man, believed to be in his mid-20’s, was found inside his home and the decease had a single stab wound to his chest. Several meters away, laid a second body of another victim, allegedly bludgeoned to death.

“It is alleged that the second deceased was responsible for the first murder. It is further alleged that an altercation broke out between the two over a woman, when the second deceased stabbed the man,” Balram said.



Balram, further indicated that the suspect then proceeded to his home, where he washed and hid the murder weapon. “A mob later apprehended him. He was beaten to death with rocks and bricks. His lifeless body was left in a pathway in the informal settlement. Rusa members and police officers proceeded to the second deceased’s home, where weapon used in the first murder was recovered on the roof,” Balram added. According to residents the second deceased was a known criminal, Balram said, however, this could not be confirmed. He said: “A witness pointed out two men who were part of the mob that were responsible for his death. The two individuals were arrested and will be facing charges of murder.”