The area of Chatsworth was among the areas under eThekwini Municipality badly affected by the illegal strike, undertaken by the Cleansing and Solid Waste and Expanded Public Works Programme workers, recently.

The strike meant that there were interruptions to the refuse service collection and street sweeping in and around the municipality, for the majority of last week. Areas affected included Tongaat, Durban North, Newlands, Chatsworth, Bellair and Malvern among others.







On 4 October, the residents took to social media complaining about the stink and eyesore, the refuse was causing. Some residents blamed the municipality of failing the residents, saying there should be alternative measures in place for such occasions.

A DSW worker, who asked to remain anonymous said: “The only thing I can tell you, is that there are internal problems. We are demanding that these problems be addressed or we will not pick up our tools.”

Tony Govender, eThekwini ward 70 councillor, said that he received a message from the Chatsworth circuit manager of DSW informing him of the impending strike. He said that the manager said the strike could affect other areas in Chatsworth and not only ward 70.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance in eThekwini has written to the Human Settlements and Infrastructure committee chairperson following the abrupt protest action that saw Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) employees prevent Durban Solid Waste employees from fulfilling their daily task.

“As concerned citizens, it cannot be right that a deadlock of two parties affects innocent by-standers and tax-paying citizens as well.

The call herein is for the Chair of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee to address it with the urgency it deserves.Residents of the city can rest assured that we are addressing the issue with the relevant stakeholders, and will ensure that the normal running of the Durban Solid Waste department resumes, said Sithembiso Ngema, DA councillor in eThekwini Municipality.



Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini municipality spokesperson said that DSW was experiencing service interruptions due to an ongoing illegal strike action by workers. He said: “DSW is doing all it can to resolve the issues as speedily as possible for services to go back to normal. Residents are requested to keep all refuse within their properties.”