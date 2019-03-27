A 51-year-old South African Naval officer, is being mourned by family and friends after his life was snuffed out in a fatal hijacking at Kies Avenue in Reservoir Hills, on Saturday.

Identified as, Chief Petty Officer Wilson Govender, the Chatsworth resident, was shot when he was accosted by two suspects outside the Reservoir Hills premises over the weekend.

Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson, said, “Rescue Care paramedics responded to multiple calls for a shooting incident and arrived on the scene to find the critically injured man on the ground.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was in a state of cardiac arrest and Advanced Life Support paramedics as well as a trauma doctor worked on the man for close to 30 minutes, however, they were unsuccessful and the man succumbed to his injuries. He was declared deceased at the scene.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said, “On 23 March 2019, at 1:30pm, two suspects accosted a 51-year-old male while he was entering his home in Kies Avenue, Reservoir Hills. They fatally shot at him and hijacked him of his Toyota Corolla which was later recovered in Pinetown. A case of murder and carjacking was opened at the Sydenham police station for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage and the investigation is continuing.” Govender leaves behind his wife and two children. Reservoir Hills CPF chairman, Pravin Gounder, slammed the spike in hijackings in the area for the month of March in what he says is a ‘hijacking hotspot.’

“There eight hijackings this month with much fewer in January and February. The criminals behind these crimes appear to be professional and are brazen and ruthless. Community

members are at the mercy of these marauding criminals. Now a life has been lost. How long before, they take another life? We need greater police intervention as we as residents are under siege,” said Gounder.

He praised the ‘Operation Lockdown’ project which was initiated across the city this weekend with over 175 residents in Reservoir Hills participating in the initiative.

“Our community members decided to take a stand against crime in the area following the fatal hijacking on Kies Avenue. A meeting held on Tuesday night saw residents agree that the ‘Operation Lockdown’ project continue daily.

“We need to be on high alert constantly. We need visible deployments in the area to help curb crime and enable residents to feel safe again.

Our primary goal now is to once again try and motivate for a satellite police station to be operated 24/7 in Reservoir Hills. It is hoped that the powers that be take note of the need in our area and act swiftly before any more lives are lost through criminality,” Gounder added.