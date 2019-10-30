Following the recent sewage spillage to Umngeni River, Durban North ward councillor Shaun Ryley met with the chief technologist for waste water in the north region to try and find a lasting solution to the problem.

Ryley said that the spillage had been going on for about three months and he was concerned that the spill could have an impact on tourism and affect canoe events in the area.

The leak is believed to have stemmed from the Connaught Bridge and a pump house on Roadhouse Crescent.

“During a meeting with chief technologist for waste water in the north region, I was told that a damaged riser main is the reason sewage cannot be pumped out of the pump station as per normal operations. External pumps have been brought into pump sewage through a manhole, and into another sewage line which leads to another pump station further down,” said Ryley.

He said that the sewage was flowing into the river through the pump station’s overflow mechanism.

“The pump station is designed like this intentionally so that if there is a problem then sewage does not build up in the pump station itself and cause further damage to the equipment there,” Ryley said. He said that he has been informed that the sewage is currently being treated with HTH as well as with hydrogen peroxide.

“The damaged riser main is buried seven meters below the ground, a contract was awarded to fix this and work was supposed to commence on 20 September.







Excavations began about 50m west of the pump station at the Connaught Bridge and the North Coast Road intersection. However, it was determined that the shoring capacity of the city was inadequate due to the depth and steel shoring was ordered which arrived on site,” said Ryley.

The city believes that the recent spill was caused by vandalism, a problem affecting other water treatment plants and pump stations across the city.