Religious organisations have lambasted the Department of Education for not consulting with them, parents and others about its plans to introduce sex education at schools next year.

It has emerged that the national Department of Education has a sex education curriculum in place for Grades 4 to 12. However, the alleged ‘explicit content’ has ruffled feathers in several quarters. Religious organisations have voiced concerns that the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programme may create more harm than good for the pupils.

The South African Muslim Network (SAMNET), has addressed its concerns in a letter to the department. Dr Faisal Suliman, the chairperson of SAMNET said that according to StatsSA, 88.7 percent of South Africans consider themselves to be people of faith and that the CSE demeans religion and faith.

“South Africa is a secular democracy, and this is often used to diminish the role and opinions of faith communities in aspects related to the content and manner in which religion and some religious views related to LGBTQ, sex and evolution are taught in learning institutions. We are not in favour of the curriculum,” said Suliman.

The Council of Muslim Theologians said the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa viewed the values of modesty, chastity and decency in a serious light.

Moulana Ebrahim Bham, the secretary general, of the Council of Muslim Theologians said, “As a faith community, moral instruction delivered traditionally through the home and religious schools, has proved sufficient for the purposes of sex education. We are concerned with the manner the liberal education establishment pervasively attempts to tamper with this sensitive subject in the classroom. We will engage the department, and if necessary, put forward an alternative framework,” said Bham.

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha, at its meeting on 5 November, objected against the CSE.

The Sabha said the curriculum did not appear to be age appropriate. Ashwin Trikamjee, the president of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha in a letter to Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Basic Education, said: “The global trend to introduce sex education in schools, starting at the pre-teen level is a sensitive matter, with serious ethical and moral implications. In South Africa, where ethics, morality and integrity have largely become irrelevant, and crime and violence is rife in schools, pupils are experimenting in high-risk activities relating to sex, drugs and alcohol.”

He remarked that parents have a responsibility to educate their children about sexuality. “The department has not consulted with parents, teacher unions and others. Sex is a sensitive topic. The Sabha calls on the department to put the curriculum on hold and to hold an inter faith workshop with the various stakeholders including religious leaders, teacher unions, parents and others,” he said.

Bishop, Dr Tony Pillay, from Christian Charismata Ministeries International said, “First and foremost prayer must be brought back into our schools. CSE will serve its purpose as long as it is taught from a biblical perspective.” Meanwhile, Nomsa Marchesi, the DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education, has requested a meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, to ascertain what plans the department has. “Some teachers are uncomfortable about the issue. The department had assured the DA that there was nothing new in the curriculum, and that it is merely lesson plans. However, concerns have been raised by parents and civil society of explicit content. Sex education must strike a careful balance between equipping young people with the information they need to make the right choices, and unintentionally over-sexualising pupils,” added Marchesi.



Last month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) issued a statement indicating that there is no new content that has been added to the Life Orientation subject in schools. “The Comprehensive Sexuality Education has been part of the curriculum since the year 2000. Research findings indicate high birth rates among adolescents and teenagers in addition, more than a third of girls and boys (35.4 percent) experience sexual violence before the age of 17. This has necessitated the great need for the department to provide age appropriate child abuse prevention education that builds resilience, confidence and assertion amongst young people, who often do not know when they are being violated by sexual predators. “The department rejects the notion that Comprehensive Sexuality Education sexualises children,” said education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.