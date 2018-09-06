Learners of Swanvale Primary recite a poem

Members of the Phoenix Religious Leaders Forum, Ethekwini Deputy Mayor, Cllr Fawzia Peer, Phoenix SAPS Station Commander, Brig DB Ndlovu and other high profile delegates from in and around the community, were joined by media and members of the public who came out in their numbers, this morning, to attend the Interfaith Prayer held at the spot where the decomposed body of a boy, believed to be Miguel Louw, was found on Monday.



The community leaders together with Deputy Mayor, Cllr Fawzia Peer, expressed their grief over the gruesome killing of the child, whose identity is yet to be conclusively confirmed. The leaders jointly expressed concern over the posting of pictures of children on social media and urged parents to refrain from doing so.



Cllr Peer slammed the killing of the child and the epidemic of violence that is sweeping through the community. She urged parents to keep track of their children and their whereabouts at all times in order to safeguard their offspring. Cllr Peer encouraged the community to work with stakeholders to stem the tide of violence in the City.



Local community leader, Pst Mervin Reddy, urged parents to discuss the terror of stranger danger with their children and formulate unique words to safeguard them from the lure of strangers. He implored community members to watch out for each other especially as neighbours in order to strengthen the safety and security between households. Pst Reddy intimated that he has been liaising with the President’s office who extended President Ramaphosa’s condolences on the death of the child and said such violence is being dealt with. The family of Miguel Louw offered their apologies at not attending but said they stand with the community and thanked them for their support.



Leaders from various departments in the community and government shared their sentiments on heinous killing and pledged to do their bit to protect children and root out the evils that affect the youth. Learners from Swanvale Primary School recited a poignant poem that captivated attendees.



A wreath was placed in memory of the slain child and as a symbol of the community’s grief over the brutal slaying.

Religious and community leaders in attendance at the Interfaith Prayer held in Phoenix