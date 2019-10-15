As Hindus across South Africa prepare to celebrate Diwali, many homes are not only splurging out on food and sweet delicacies but on fireworks too, to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

But those who will be lighting fireworks on this year’s festive occasion have been advised to take into consideration the eThekwini Municipality’s by-laws regarding when and where fireworks can be lit. Durban Metro Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said fireworks can only be lit from sunset on the days of Diwali until midnight. He warned, however that those lighting fireworks must be considerate and not become a nuisance which carries a R1500 spot fine.

Sewpersad urged pet owners to ensure that their pets are fitted with a collar with an identification tag, which states their home address and telephone number.

Here are some of the by-laws governing the lighting of fireworks:

Low-hazard fireworks, such as fountains, lawn lights and sparkles can be lit in private homes.

Fireworks such as air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles and screeches are prohibited as they cause a disturbance and are a nuisance to neighbours.

The by-law also calls for children under 16-years of age to be properly supervised by an adult when letting off fireworks.

Fireworks should be detonated away from hospitals, clinics, old age/nursing homes, animal welfare and petrol stations. Fireworks should not be pointed towards any person as this is dangerous.

– No person shall ignite, discharge or explode any fireworks on any public road, residence, or private dwelling without the knowledge and consent of the occupant or owner of the property.

– It shall be unlawful for any person to point or direct a firework at any person, animal, building or motor vehicle where such firework is in the process of exploding or detonating.

– No person shall light or detonate fireworks in any place where animals are kept.