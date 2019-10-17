The chairman of KZN Traditional Healers Association, Thandonjani Hlongwane is urging members of the community to take extra precaution when performing traditional ceremonies and also to do background checks on the traditional healers they are dealing with. This comes after the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested a 32-year-traditional healer in Durban, for two cases of rape.







Hlongwane said, “As traditional healers from KZN, we are totally against his actions. it is unacceptable and unlawful. It is tarnishing our reputation. If he is one of our own, we will make sure that he gets the punishment he deserves.

The suspect’s first victim was originally from Ixopo and according to a statement released by provincial police, the woman alleged that she met the 32-year-old traditional healer in a taxi on the way to Port Shepstone.

The victim said while en route, the traditional healer approached the victim and told her that he could see that her family was under a dark cloud and he would have to go there and perform a traditional cleansing ceremony.







The girl agreed and a date was arranged for him to go to her home at Ixopo. “After the cleansing ceremony, she alleged that he then told the family that he needed to take the lady with him to Durban for cleansing at the sea. The family agreed and the traditional healer took her with him. When they arrived, they went to Durban South Beach where a cleansing ceremony was performed, before going to the suspect’s house in Fannin Extension, Clermont. That was when victim was allegedly given a traditional concoction to drink. She then felt dizzy and passed out. When she woke up later, she realised that she had been raped,” said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Naicker said the second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was from Port Shepstone. “The woman reported a rape case with KwaDabeka police in September, alleging that the traditional healer had come to her home in Port Shepstone to perform a home cleansing ceremony and requested that she goes back to Durban with him, where he would further perform another cleansing. He took her to the same house in Fannin Extension, where he was going to cleanse her thoroughly over a few days her family agreed.

“In this house, the lady was also given a concoction to drink after which she blacked out and when she woke up she realised she had been raped. The lady was locked in the house for several days and the ordeal continued until she managed to escape and report the incident to the police.







“The detectives from Pinetown FCS managed to lure the traditional healer, who was in Empangeni, back to Durban where he was arrested. He will be charged with two counts of rape and will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 11 October 2019.”