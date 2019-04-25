South African president Cyril Ramaphosa paid his respects today (Wednesday, 24 April) by placing a wreath at the site where a life was lost after a mudslide on the caretaker’s home at the Westcliff Secondary School in Chatsworth.





Torrential rain throughout Monday night wreaked havoc as it tore through in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal in which 32 people lost their lives as roads and houses were washed causing untold damage.

Ramaphosa was joined by eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, spending that day visiting devastated areas consoling residents. The president cut his visit to Egypt short in the wake of the local disaster to make a special visit to the province.

Ramaphosa ensured the Chatsworth community that government would assist in rebuilding the affected areas. He thanked the Community Policing Forum, community leaders and role players who went the extra mile to help during “this trying time”.

The president concluded his visit at the Westcliff Secondary School with a short prayer as he placed a wreath in memory of those who lost their lives. Ramaphosa also visited Malvern, Shallcross, Umlazi and Amanzimtoti.