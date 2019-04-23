







Emergency services in Durban were stretched to the limit as torrential rain through Monday night wreaked havoc in many parts of eThekwini. Chatsworth was among the areas that were hit with localised flooding, chaos and tragedy. Several fatalities were reported in the area, including that of an infant.



Devastating damage to property left many people homeless, with those living in the informal settlements hit the hardest as banks collapsed.



Multiple roads were flooded and subsequently closed off while emergency services worked tirelessly to rescue trapped residents from under the rubble of collapsed property.



Nine people were in a house in Ellen Road, Malvern when their home collapsed. In another incident, one person died after the embankment of the Westcliff Secondary School washed away onto the caretaker’s quarters. Emergency services were quick to respond to the incident. In some areas of Chatsworth, homes were evacuated for fear of it collapsing.



Sivan Subramodey, of Amawele Emergency Services, confirmed that four people died including a six-month-old baby in Malvern after the house collapsed. “Two people, one with a broken leg and the other with a hip injury were transported to hospital. Three people are still missing,” said Subramodey. Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said a man, woman, a little boy and a baby girl were crushed to death when the bank collapsed onto three homes on the property along Ellen Road. “A bank gave way and actually wiped out three separate residences, leaving multiple people entrapped and hurt. We arrived at the home to find a mudslide. We managed to save a lady who was trapped in the rubble.



“She then informed us that there were multiple other people in the building,” said Jamieson. The Police Search and Rescue Unit, as well as other emergency personnel, had to carry heavy slabs of concrete out of the wrecked homes as they tried to look for survivors. Rescue Care paramedics attended to another major disaster on Crimby Avenue, Road 327 where the Westcliff Secondary School embankment of the school grounds collapsed and washed down onto the caretaker’s quarters. All tenants of the quarters were trapped inside as the house collapsed on the occupants.



Two adults were removed and taken to RK Khan hospital. The family managed to retrieve another female and transported her to the hospital. “There were about six people covered in the rubble of which three are children,” said Jamieson. The two closest houses had to be evacuated due to the possibility of further collapse of the area. Chatsworth SAPS communications officer, Captain Cheryl Pillay confirmed that one person died at the school incident. Emergency services responded to multiple call-outs where the mudslides and flooding caused other homes to collapse.



Meanwhile, the Chatsworth Community Police Forum called on patrollers to meet at the police station yesterday morning to put a disaster working team of volunteers together. CPF chairperson Jakes Singh, while making the call said that to help our community who needs us most, we have the human resources like the patrollers in numbers. He said that the CPF will engage with all relevant stakeholders to assist.



The eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede cautioned residents to avoid high-risk areas and to be careful on the roads following continuous heavy rains that hit most parts of the city. She said that emergency services were under massive pressure attending to flood-related life-threatening emergencies however, this pressure is being exacerbated by people who are insisting on driving and getting themselves into unsafe situations.



“I urge residents not to enter fast flowing streams both in cars and as pedestrians. Many of our roads are flooded and some of the structures have been damaged. If possible, I would like to advise members of the public to stay off the roads at this stage.