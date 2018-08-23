The Racqueeters Tennis Club, partly sponsored by the Lenmed Group, hosted their 8th annual doubles tennis tournament at Westridge Stadium-Durban, this past weekend. The platinum winners were Neil Khuzwayo and Vincent Khumalo.

The tournament was a huge success and was well attended by players from all over the country.

There was a lovely atmosphere where families enjoyed good tennis and were able to socialise with each other. The standard of tennis was very high and it seems that the bar is getting higher each year.

It was very pleasing to note an increase in the participation of the youth at this event. Their passion and interest was there for all to see.

The Racqueeters Tennis Club is an amateur outfit and consists of a group of friends, medical specialists and businessmen who enjoy games of tennis.The aims of the club is to encourage the youth to take up tennis, promote health and wellbeing, encourage and strengthen brotherhood and uplift the game of tennis.

Over the last few years, the club found it necessary to share their passion for tennis with the extended community. The club is a non-profit organisation and a portion of the funds generated are donated to charity.