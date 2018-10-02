Ex-convict, Kessie Nair, formerly from Bayview, who used the derogatory “K word” on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a viral Facebook video, spent the long weekend in the police holding cell following his arrest by the Hawks.

He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The state successfully argued that Nair continue to be held at the police holding cells pending the outcome of his bail application.

Nair is facing crimen injuria and inciting public violence charges. 13 years ago Nair, a former councillor, was jailed for six years

at Westville Prison after being convicted of fraud of R17 500. That related to the taking of money from desperate home seekers in return that they will get RDP homes in Cato Manor. In the almost five-minute long video, Nair demands that Ramaphosa is charged for failing the nation.

In it he said: “I, Kessie Nair do hereby call for that (k word ) state president, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, be charged for (de) frauding this nation, for oppressing this nation, for high treason.”

Community activist and former eThekwini councillor Brandon Pillay, lodged a case against Nair of Phoenix at the Bayview police station.

The South African Human Rights Commission is also investigating his offensive remarks against the country’s first citizen. Nair’s offensive video has drawn widespread condemnation. ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said the video “impugns” Ramaphosa and South Africa’s dignity. “Such behaviour must be met with the harshest punishment. There must be harsh penalties for anyone who dares to undermine the freedom we fought so hard for,” said Simelane-Zulu.



The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation also lashed out at Nair. The foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, said it is deeply concerning that racists still feel comfortable demeaning others with hate speech publicly. “We condemn this despicable utterance, which is an attack on the dignity of all South Africans, who are represented by the President of the Republic. President Ramaphosa served as the first chairperson of the foundation’s board for his commitment to non-racialism. He served at the specific request of Ahmed Kathrada.”



Nair’s family’s distanced themselves from the racist rant. Nair’s brother Krishnan, said his brother’s video posting was irrational and must be condemned. “His health took a turn for the worst a few years ago. He suffers a serious chronic illness. The visuals he posted of himself shows he lacks the intelligence and understating of what he is saying. Kessie’s statement is irrational and deserve to be condemned. Kessie needs medical help,” he said.