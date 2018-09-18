





Police seized an assortment of drugs, cash and uncovered a drug manufacturing lab in Westham

Three suspects, a drug lab and drugs and cash in excess of R600, 000 were the results of a sting operation by members of the eThekwini Outer North Cluster Crime Intelligence unit, together with Durban Public Order Police, Durban Metro, and Durban DPCI, in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The community of Phoenix has lauded the successful bust by police and feel that inroads are finally being made into uncovering the rampant drug trade in the area.

Police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele said, “On Wednesday, 12 September 2018 at 9:30am, members of the eThekwini Outer North Cluster Crime Intelligence unit together with Durban Public Order Police, Durban Metro, and Durban DPCI, arrested two men aged 25 and 36 at Rucklen Place in Phoenix (Barnyard). The two were found in possession of 2050 heroin capsules, 60 mandrax tablets and five pieces of rock cocaine. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R44, 500. The team also confiscated cash to the amount of R11, 827. The suspects were charged for dealing in drugs.”

Later on the same day, police officers from Phoenix SAPS carried out an intelligence driven operation, following intelligence of a laboratory where drugs were being manufactured at a Westham premises. “Police kept observation on the premises at Westham Place in Phoenix. Police officers entered the premises and seized drugs such as heroin which were being manufactured and packaged on the premises. A total of 2,900 capsules of heroin, 720 mandrax tablets, 500 grams of heroin powder and 70, 000 empty capsules, together with machinery were seized. The street value of the drugs is R600, 000. A 30-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs,” Col Mbele said.

All three suspects appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Thursday. Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh said, “As a community ravaged by the scourge of drugs. We applaud police on their successful busts in the Phoenix area. We see first-hand the consequences of the drug pandemic within the Phoenix suburb, so every arrest and the recovery of drugs is a big deal for the people whose loved ones fall victim to the drug trade. We are witnessing positive feedback from police and commend the officers of the law on their efforts to help clean up the streets of Phoenix by curbing the drug trade. We encourage community members to assist police by informing them of drug dealers and drug hotspots. In this way we can achieve more by working together.”