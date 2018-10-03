An aging and ailing mother’s last wish is to know the reason why her son, Kidesh Ramjettan, the owner of Glaze Motors, a fuel station in Rossburgh, was killed outside his business premises on 22 August 2018, has led the family to boost the reward offered to R300, 000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the man who shot and killed their beloved son, husband, dad and brother.

Cousin of Kidesh, Niresh Singh, said, “This is a desperate attempt by the family to find answers. The family has been victims of crime before, however, this tragedy is too much to bear. His elderly parents are distraught and deteriorating in health. Although a R50 000 reward was previously offered, the motive for the killing still remains unknown.”

Ramjettan was shot execution-style with a bullet to the back of his head. He died at the scene. The shooter did not take anything from him.

“The killer fired two more shots at his lifeless body before fleeing the scene on foot. The family is baffled as to who would want to kill Kidesh. Kidesh was a well-respected business man and a dedicated and loving family man to his wife, Lonica and their two-year-old son, Kiaan. He was one of three sons, each running their own garage. Kidesh was a bubbly and sociable person without any enemies. His employees loved and respected him. One employee who had worked 10 years for Kidesh said he was a good and caring boss who will be sorely missed,” said Singh.

He added that the family hopes that any information that can bring to light the reason for his senseless murder will provide some closure.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact their nearest police station or call Warrant Officer Nagaser on 083 795 1295.