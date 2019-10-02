EThekwini Municipality encourages the public not to pay a bribe to municipal officials in order to fast-track services, as this is a criminal offence and will be treated as such.

EThekwini Municipality’s acting head of communications Mandla Nsele, said that the public is urged to never make payments to any bank account except the official municipal bank account, even if requested to do so. “If the payment is made in exchange for a municipal service, it is considered a bribe and the payee is as guilty as the recipient of the bribe. If this is uncovered, the city will take the necessary legal action against both parties,” Nsele said.

Head of Revenue Management, Peet du Plessis urged the public to follow proper processes in exchange for services such as getting a clearance certificate.

“If a member of the public is ever asked by a municipal official to pay money in exchange to fast- track any municipal service or to have their municipal bill reduced, we encourage them to report the official as we are committed to clean and good governance. They can report the official via the City Investigations or Integrity Unit’s (CIIU) whistle blower hotline for further investigation,” he said. Du Plessis encouraged municipal officials to work ethically in providing services to eThekwini residents.

The CIIU can be contacted on 0800 20 20 20 or emailed on ombuds@durban.gov.za.