KZN Police have cautioned members of the public to exercise extra caution when doing transactions using ATMs.

Police advised the public against carrying large amounts of cash especially during this festive period as that increases chances of them getting robbed.

“Citizens should consider other options, including making use of cellphone banking or internet transfers to pay accounts or ATMs to conduct banking,” provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

He said that a number of incidents happened recently where people were robbed of their cash. In some of these incidents, complainants got injured in the process. By issuing the caution, his office is aiming to help minimise the chances of people becoming victim to robberies. Providing safety tips, Zwane advised people to avoid frequent visits to the same bank, saying they should rather alternate the days and times of making transactions.

• Do not openly display the money you are depositing while you are standing in the bank queue

• Avoid carrying money bags, briefcases or openly displaying your deposit receipt book

• Refrain from giving wages to your contract or casual labourers in full view of the public, rather make use of wage accounts that can be provided by your bank

“We would also like to warn all stokvel members to take extra precautions when dealing with large amounts of cash as these types of cases are very prevalent during the festive season when members are sharing money. Stokvels are advised to arrange with their banks to deposit cash into their accounts,” Col Zwane said.