Work at the construction site of the Newlands Midway Mall came to a halt on Wednesday morning, when protesters took to the streets demanding jobs. Protesters are claiming that jobs at the construction site are being given to foreign nationals.







Protesters blockaded main roads on Wednesday morning

“There is a construction company that has only hired foreign nationals, while we remain jobless and hungry,” one protester said.

Construction of the mall began over two months ago in Ward 38. Nearby residents of B5, Lindelani, Richmond Farm and KwaMashu, among others, were allegedly promised jobs, during and after construction. However, B5 resident, Sipho Magebhula, said the councillor and the contractors have yet to deliver on their promise.

He said: “We were promised jobs and up to today nothing has materialised. Yet, the mall continues to be built without us the residents. Now, we have been forced to demand jobs. This is why we are out here on the streets protesting. No work will continue at the mall until us, the residents have been given jobs.”

The protesters began their work of blockading roads at around 3am. By 6am, Dumisani Makhaye Drive, Ntuzuma Main Road and the middle of Castlehill Drive, were no go areas. Cars that attempted to navigate the burning tyres, debris and boulders were being stoned by the protesters.

By 10am, the ward councillor had yet to arrive. There was however, heavy police presence keeping an eye on the protesters. Metro police at the scene said no arrests had been made by 10am.”We are monitoring the scene at the moment,” said a metro officer on site.







Jabulani Zungu from the eThekwini Municipality Community Participation said due to a number of protests in the area they had been deployed to the area from city hall. “The protesters are demanding for the mayor to come and address them but we have made them aware, that at the moment it won’t happen and that we have been deployed to hear their grievances,” he said. Zungu said that they were trying to arrange a meeting with the community at a later date. “The councillor, the contractor and other stakeholders will be there. For now we are working on an agreement to get the roads open, for safety and the sake of emergencies,” he said.