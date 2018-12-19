The Durban University of Technology (DUT) Professor Sibusiso Moyo has been appointed as foreign director of DUT Confucius, in the event hosted by the Confucius Institute (CI) recently.

The fifth meeting of the Second Board of Advisers of the Confucius Institute was held at the Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University (FAFU) in China. The meeting was co-chaired by Professor Thandwa Mthembu, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of DUT and Professor Zheng Baodong,

Vice-President of FAFU.

In attendance from the DUT delegation were Professor Moyo, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Innovation and Engagement and the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, Dr Lin Wu. The FAFU delegation also included persons in charge of the International Co-operation and Exchange Division. At the meeting, the two sides reached an agreement on the relevant issues. Firstly, Professor Moyo was appointed as the foreign director of the DUT Confucius Institute Secondly, the two sides agreed to strongly support the Durban Confucius Institute, to apply for the establishment of vocational and special skills training centre, which is characteristic of the Chinese and Vocational Skills Training Centre.

After the meeting, the president of FAFU, Lan Siren, met with the the DUT delegation and both parties agreed to renew the MOU between the two universities. President Siren fully affirmed the development and the achievements of the Confucius Institute made in the past years, and thanked the two sides for the joint efforts, and expressed his congratulations to Professor Thandwa Mthembu who was honed with the Confucius Institute individual Performance Excellence Award. He further emphasised the importance of the two universities working together to promote the development of various fields of the Confucius Institute and build a broader platform for talent exchange and scientific research cooperation between the two universities. “It is of great importance for this partnership to last for a long time for the good benefit of our youths,” said Siren.

The delegation from DUT also visited the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at FAFU, to understand the relevant situation about the research, innovation, teaching and learning infrastructure and discussed the specific cooperation between the two universities in terms of staff/student exchanges and academic research and innovation. They also visited the upcoming Oriental Red Cup National College Student Intelligent Agricultural Equipment Innovation Competition which showcases Chinese innovations by students mainly organized through the Mechanical Engineering College.

Commenting on the recent engagement of two institutions Moyo said the partnership was designed for exchange of knowledge and skills development of students for both institutions.