An inquest docket has been opened after a man was fatally wounded in a shootout with police on Felix Dlamini Road (Brickfield Road) in Overport, on Monday.

Sydenham SAPS communications officer, Captain Myen Lazarus, said that members from the Crime Prevention Unit received information of a suspicious motor vehicle on Villa Road in Sydenham. The vehicle was identified as a white Polo hatchback.

“Police patrolled the area when they were informed that the vehicle went into Brickfield Road and descriptions of two of the suspects were obtained. Police kept observation. Two of the suspects were spotted on Brickfield Road. The suspects noticed the police and they jumped into a taxi. As they got into the taxi, the suspects began firing at the members. The members returned fire. The suspects ran off in different directions. One of the suspects fled into Renaud Road whilst still firing at the members who were giving chase. Other members who responded were also fired at,” Lazarus said.

“Police returned fire and one suspect was fatally wounded. A pistol and two magazines were recovered on the deceased. The deceased was aged about 25-years-old. A prisoner who was in police custody at the time on a separate drug related charge was injured in the shooting and taken to hospital for treatment. Cases of attempted murder will be registered. Mayville SAPS is investigating further,” said Cpt Lazarus.