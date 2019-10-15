The war between parents and the principal of Umhloti Primary School in Verulam, is far from over.

The parents alleged that the principal had referred to the black pupils as monkeys and want him removed.

They have asked the Provincial Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, to intervene. Some parents, during interviews with Tongaat and Verulam Tabloid, claimed that the principal had misused the school funds. Another issue which has irked parents is the alleged inflicting of corporal punishment, which is deemed as illegal, against the pupils.

On 8 October, parents shut down the school, demanding that the principal be removed. Angry parents also threatened the Provincial Education Department officials at the school.

The officials had a hard time trying to calm the angry parents. Classes were cancelled last Tuesday but resumed for the rest of the week. Ntombifuthi Mpotshane, the School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson, claimed the principal is a racist.

“Our children are not monkeys. We are deeply offended by the word,” she said.

According to Mpotshane, the SGB wants to know why there was a

R36 000 shortfall in the school account.

“When the principal was confronted about the money, he became angry. My daughter was hit twice with a woodstick and plastic pipe by the principal. I took my child to the doctor who recorded ‘bruises’ in his notes. I reported the matter to the police. They told me to sort the matter out with the principal. I did not report the incidents to the Department of Education,” said Mpotshane.

A parent who wished to remain anonymous said: “We are sick and tired of this principal. This is our school and we no longer want him. He is rude. The previous principal had cancelled the payment of school fees. The current principal, however reintroduced it,”.

Another parent complained about the language used to teach by some of the Indian teachers, who apparently used an informal version of isiZulu known as Fanakalo.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa, condemned the use of corporal punishment, saying that it was against the law. He said that the department was going to lodge an investigation on the various allegations. Mthethwa called on the parents to leave the matter to the department to resolve it.

“It is unfortunate when parents are the ones who disrupt classes because at the end of the day it is the pupils who suffer. We are approaching final examinations, we urge the parents to calm down and let the department deal with this matter,” said Mthethwa.