Residents are invited to spend the day at the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre in Chatsworth on Sunday, 6 October for a vibrant pre-Diwali Family Flea Market.

The build-up to Diwali, later this month will start this Sunday from 9am to 3.30pm with a variety of things to prepare residents for the Diwali celebrations. The market will be a carnival of delicious food, live music and endless shopping. The celebrations will offer something for everyone, with a line-up of fun games, prizes, decorations, Indian clothing, jewellery and tempting and exotic aromas of Indian feasts in the air with music, laughter and celebration.

Sheryl Nair, a volunteer at the market said: “We are trying to attract entertainers that would put on cultural performances, stalls that would sell Diwali clothing, clay lamps, lanterns and other decorations, Diwali treats and stalls for children to have fun amid all the other regular stalls we usually have. We want the market to be a fun day for the whole family.”

For more information about the Diwali Family Flea Market, contact Clive Pillay on

061 429 2574.