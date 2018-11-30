The SA Post Office says customers who rent post boxes should renew their annual rental before 31 December 2018. Sbu Xaba, general manager of Operations at the SA Post Office said that customers do not have to pay at the branch where they rent their post box.

“Post boxes are readily available and safe and they give customers access their mail at their convenience,” said Xaba. According top Xaba, a year’s rent for a postbox is R450 while pensioners can rent a postbox at a discount price of R300. “The Post Office reminds customers to pay their rental through a notification left in their post boxes. If your cell phone number is on the Post Office’s database, they will also SMS you a reminder,” said Xaba.



Post boxes and private bags can be renewed at any post office branch nationally by debit card or cash. They can also be renewed online at www.virtualpostoffice.co.za.

For more information, call the Post Office’s call centre at

0860 086 860 or send an email to customer.services@ postoffice.co.za.