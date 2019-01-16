Orient Islamic School learners returned to school on Monday, 14 January with the theme: Popping into the year.

Principal of the primary school, Fawzia Mahomed said that the theme was part of the school initiative to try and make the first day back fun and relaxing. “We are popping into 2019 hoping to have a successful year. As part of the theme we have a popcorn machine and there is a bubble party planned with a bubble machine to add fun to the day.”



Mum, Nazira Randeree who was dropping off her son, Arhaan Abdul Karim for his first day of Grade R, said she had had a sleepless night worrying that everything was in order for the day. “I think he was a bit anxious. I barely slept last night, I was so anxious. Now I can breathe,” said Randeree.