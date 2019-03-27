Durban Central police are probing an inquest after a six-year-old boy fell to his death from the sixth storey of a flat building on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street (West Street) on Friday morning.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a large crowd around the boy, whilst another ambulance service was on the scene and busy treating the child. “The child had sustained major injuries and was in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support paramedics placed the child on a manual ventilator on the scene before rushing the child through to a nearby hospital for the further care that the child required,” said Rescue Care operations director, Garrith Jamieson.

The boy succumbed to the severity of his injuries and demised in hospital. Media reports indicate that the boy is an only child and was seen falling by a security guard who alerted the relevant authorities for assistance. It is reported that the deceased child who resided with his father, will be laid to rest in the South Coast.