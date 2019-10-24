Pinetown Cricket Club have marched into the finals of the KZN T20 Premier League competition with seven run win, over last season’s’ runners-up Crusaders.

Marco Chixaro of the Pinetown Cricket Club said that having lost the toss, Pinetown were inserted to bat under sunny skies at the Asherville Sports Grounds against a formidable Crusaders attack. The Highway men got off slow but steady losing the destructive Tyler Smith early on with the score on just 20.

“A cautious 56 run partnership between Durban High School’s Grade 11 opener, Humphrey van der Merwe doing 58 of 54 and Ryan Reeves doing 19 of 21 set the platform for an explosive 29 of 16 balls by Ryan Smith and 20 of 11 balls by Desigan Naidoo, to take the Pinetown total to 162/7 runs at the close of the innings. “







Chixaro added that a fired-up Pinetown attack made early inroads into the Crusader batting juggernaut, spearheaded by global T20 mercenary, Cameron Delport who batted 60 of 49 balls. “Crusaders made a strong recovery from 40/3, after early strikes from Okuhle Cele who did 1/37 and Nhlakanipho Mpungose with 1/29, with a 59 run partnership between Delport and Dolphins cricketer Keith Dudgeon. “Just as Crusaders seemed to be taking control of the game, Ryan Reeves (3/29) entered the attack and struck immediately with two wickets in his first over to remove both Delport and Dudgeon. Ryan Smith

(3/10) cleaned up the rest of the Crusaders’ resistance. ” said Chixaro

Pinetown captain, Ali Laghari said, “There is a tremendous spirit in the side, we have fought hard as a team and the boys are playing for each other. Humphrey had a tentative start to his innings but he showed us what tremendous potential he has once he got in with some powerful strokes against high-quality bowling. Reevo’s twin strikes in his first over got us back in the game and we finished off clinically. We have already exceeded our expectations for this season but will be preparing hard over the next two weeks for the final. With the spirit we have in this team, anything is possible.”







Pinetown will now play last season’s KZN Premier League T20 winners, Clares Cricket Club who is lined up in their semi-final against UKZN included former Protea leg spinner, Imran Tahir. The final will take place at Kingsmead Stadium on 3 November.

Chixaro said that club practise continues every Thursday from 7pm to 9pm at Motion Inc Sports, Westwood Mall. New members are welcome. The club is also on the lookout for new players for their women’s team and any interested players can contact Cynthia Daye on 083 941 3324.