Jane Govender with her daughters Rackelle and Denisha

Phoenix police worked tirelessly around the clock tracing the alleged killer of a mother and her two daughters who were brutally murdered in Phoenix.

A 45-year-old man who is known to the family was traced and arrested last night. He will be charged with three counts of murder and will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 25 September 2018.

On Friday, 21 September Phoenix police responded to a report of murder at Longcroft Drive in Phoenix. On their arrival they found two bodies inside the house. They were identified as Jane Govender(44) and her daughter Rackelle(16).

While police were still busy with their investigation combing the scene, they found the third body in a cupboard. She was identified as the second daughter, Denisha(22). Three counts of murder were opened at Phoenix police station and investigations are ongoing

Triple Murder in Phoenix has left the community in shock – Full Story