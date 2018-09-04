Phoenix schools appear to be targeted by criminals and Phoenix SAPS management have warned schools in the area to be on high alert and safeguard their properties accordingly after four schools were hit in one week.

“From the period of Friday, 24 August 2018 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, a total of four schools in the Phoenix area have been robbed.

“Last Friday, Rydalvale Primary School was securely locked and the alarm was activated. On Monday, the complainant received a call informing her that the school had been broken into. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the staff room window was forced open and entry was gained. Cash to the amount of R8 000 was taken from the office.

“During the same period, Ferndale Combined School was also broken into. The ceiling board in the principal’s office was removed and cash to the amount of R2 500 and a laptop was missing.

“During the course of the night between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Rydalpark Secondary School was broken into. Entry was gained through the ceiling, as well. Items were thrown around in the office and a computer with a keyboard and printer, all to the value of R10 000 was missing. A case of Business Burglary is being investigated,” said Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo. “On Tuesday, at about 2am, the security guard at Woodview Secondary School was held up by seven men all armed with sticks, knives and bush knives.

“It is alleged that the suspects grabbed the security guard and demanded that he show them where the most valuable items are kept in the school.

“He then showed them the computer room. The suspects took computer equipment to the value of R60 000 and left in an Isuzu bakkie. A case of Business Robbery is being investigated,” Cpt Naidoo added.

“No arrests have been made in any of these cases as the suspects are unknown. If anyone in the community may have witnessed these break-ins at the schools or have any information regarding the suspects, they are urged to contact the Phoenix detectives on 031 508 2300,” said Cpt Naidoo.

“It is sad that criminals target these academic institutions. Schools in the area are trying their best with what they have and to be dealt this blow, it is just malicious and disheartening.

“Community members are urged to assist police and provide any information that can be useful to nab these perpetrators who are targeting schools,” said Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh.