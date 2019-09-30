Northlen Primary’s Rohan Singh, 11, was ecstatic upon receiving news that he was chosen to represent FEMSSISA South Africa at an international school sports expo in Lucknow, India which will take place from 19 to 22 October.

FEMSSISA (Foundation for English, Mathematics and Sports Innovation of South Africa) is a non-profit organisation and has been operating from 1998. Rohan, who has had a passion for soccer from the tender age of six-years-old will be partaking in the under 14 soccer. He joined Lenham Sporting and was groomed under the watchful eye of his father, Santosh Singh who coached the under nine division. He has won numerous trophies and special awards including Player of The Year and Highest Goal Scorer. The talented lad is currently playing for Supersport United Soccer School.

Rohan must raise an amount of R21 000 for the international trip. School principal, S Naicker said:”I have had the pleasure of watching this gentleman grow and develop from Grade R to his present Grade 6. Rohan excels in academics and has shown a passion for sport from Grade R, participating in swimming galas, mini cricket, athletics and demonstrated his passion for soccer by also being an active member of Supersport. His skill in soccer has earned him selections at inter-school, CMC and Friendship Games and club level as well.” Naicker said that he have recommended him based on his behaviour at school, his parents 100 percent support and his commitment to the game. “On behalf of all stakeholders at school, we take this opportunity of wishing him the very best in the India tour arranged by FEMSSISA which he will perform outstandingly,” added Naicker.

His proud parents expressed gratitude to family members, teachers and friends for their kind generosity, encouragement and support during Rohan’s journey thus far. “We are proud of Rohan’s achievements and hope he accomplishes all that his heart desires. We wish him all the best for the international tour.” For more information contact Priya Singh on 083 622 6178.