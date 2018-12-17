When pensioner, Ramkissoon Singh (74) and his wife (69) received their electricity account in November, they were flabbergasted over the exorbitant bill of R240 000.

“My wife and I were really traumatized and didn’t know how to deal with this huge account. When we went to the municipal offices in Phoenix, we were told that we must pay our account. Failing to get any positive responses from the municipal offices, we approached the always helpful and considerate DLC offices for assistance which gave us hope that with their intervention our issue will be resolved,” said Singh.

Councillor Patrick Pillay said when the Singh’s approached his office, they were really stressed and could not contain their emotions. “I was very worried about the state of their health and immediately attended to their emotional state of minds and calmed them down with the assistance of DLC activists.” Upon analyzing the account of the Singh’s, Pillay picked up that there was an incorrect meter reading that was captured, resulting in their account escalating to over R200 000. “I immediately made strong representations with Treasury to immediately investigate and make the necessary adjustments and reversals,” said Cllr Pillay.

Pillay denounced the unfair treatment of ratepayers when charges listed in their utility bills are incorrect and is not a true reflection of their water and electricity consumption costs. He said after two years since the implementation of the Revenue Management System, ratepayers and pensioners are still faced with the challenges of incorrect billing in their water and electricity accounts. Responding to a query by The Phoenix Tabloid, eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said, “High bills can be caused by underground water leaks, leaking geysers, excessive water usage, non-payment, not making sufficient payments to their accounts as per utility statement or late payments, a faulty meter, incorrect meter reading, leaking meter, illegal connections and many more other possible causes,” said Mayisela.

He said if a customer receives a utility account statement with a huge bill, he can contact the Telkom toll-free number on 080 13 13 013, WhatsApp 073 148 3477, email, eservices@durban.gov.za or SMS 43554.