There was death on the roadway on Sunday when a man in his thirties was killed after he was run over whilst attempting to cross the south bound lane of the R102 between Verulam and Ottawa.

RUSA paramedics at the scene of the fatal accident

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received multiple calls for assistance from passing motorists and upon arrival on scene, a critically injured pedestrian was found lying on the right lane in the flow of traffic. RUSA head, Prem Balram, said that paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, however, due to the extent of his injuries he died at the scene.

“According to bystanders, the deceased is a resident of D Section in Parkgate. He allegedly attempted to run across the road when he was run over by a white VW Polo. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. RUSA members have in recent weeks attended to several scenes on the north and south bound lanes of the R102 between King Shaka International Airport and Palmview where drivers and pedestrians have been killed in accidents,” Balram said. He further urged motorists and pedestrians to be alert and vigilant in the area. “One life lost is one too many. Road safety rules need to be strictly adhered to, prevent lives from being lost,” added Balram.